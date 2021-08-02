KEARNEY — As of Monday, Aug. 2, Missouri Department of Transportation closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Missouri Highway 92 between Nation and Plattsburg Road in Kearney. While roadwork is weather dependent, according to MoDOT, the closure is expected to last through Sept. 30.

Safety improvements being done to the highway prompted the closure. Work includes widening of lanes by one foot, replacing box culverts and pavement resurfacing.

While in favor of needed safety improvements, at least one business owner in the area is concerned about the closure’s impact to her company as parts of Highway 92 have been closed throughout this year.

“We are super nervous we will (have) a massive decline in business. We sure would hate to see a company that has been serving the Northland for over 60 years struggle because of a … construction project aimed to make 92 safer,” Jessica Phillips, who owns Taff’s Carpets with her husband at 15401 Missouri Highway 92, told the Courier-Tribune. “We are all for making 92 safer, but sad it affects us so much.”

“Motorists can follow the posted detours signs, which include taking (Interstate) 35,” states a MoDOT release. MoDOT area spokesman Markl Johnson told the Courier-Tribune Monday, the recommended highway detour for access to the area for travelers is to take I-35 south to Missouri Highway 291 to Missouri Highway A.

More details on the best detour routes and construction timeline will be released as they become available.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, visit modot.org/kansascity.