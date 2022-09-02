stock_caraccident

Two cars in collision on roadway

Fatal vehicle crashes on Missouri roadways have decreased from the same time in 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to continue to be vigilant in reducing deaths and injuries as summer draws to a close.

“Eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “As we round out the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, let’s see if we can achieve zero fatalities for the 2022 Labor Day weekend.”

