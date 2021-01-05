Sgt. Bill Lowe

During a press conference this week, Highway patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Bill Lowe says investigators searched Tayland Rahim’s Gladstone residence after he exchanged gunfire with troopers at the highway patrol's Lee's Summit headquarters. In the suspect's residence, investigators located three other guns and ammunition. It is unclear if the weapons belong to Rahim. The other residents of the home are cooperating with investigators.

LEE’S SUMMIT — Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the suspect shot Monday, Jan. 4, at the agency’s Troop A headquarters as 27-year-old Tayland Rahim of Clay County. According to the patrol, Rahim remained hospitalized Tuesday, Jan. 5, and is expected to survive.

While Rahim was shot during the exchange of gunfire with troopers, no officers were injured. The incident began around 9:40 p.m. Monday when patrol employees reported hearing gunshots outside the Troop A Headquarters in Lee’s Summit.

“The preliminary investigation revealed troopers inside the building responded to an exterior doorway where a subject was observed holding an assault-style rifle,” states a release.

Lowe alleges Rahim fired a round toward the back of the highway patrol building before being engaged by troopers, who reportedly gave the suspect verbal commands to drop his weapon.

“There was no compliance with that, some rounds were exchanged,” said Lowe.

After being shot at the scene, Rahim was transported to a Kansas City hospital for treatment.

A motive for the incident remains unclear as the investigation continues. Lowe said the only prior interaction troopers had with Rahim involved a previous traffic citation.

