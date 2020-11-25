Highway Patrol reminds travelers to be safe over Thanksgiving weekend

Col. Eric Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds everyone there may be an increase in traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday. If so, drivers should remain alert to changes along their normal route. Regardless of traffic patterns, safety should remain a priority.

“No matter how many vehicles are sharing the road, it’s important to be a courteous and attentive driver,” said Olson. “This year’s Thanksgiving holiday weekend might look different from past years due to the pandemic. No matter how many vehicles are on the road, driving with the highest degree of care is everyone’s responsibility and following all traffic laws is imperative.”

The counting period for the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday weekend is from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. Troopers will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., enforcing all traffic laws and assisting the public.

Over the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, 11 people were killed and 634 were injured in 1,594 traffic crashes.

Drivers should make sure their vehicles are in good condition and that they are well rested before they start driving, a press release states.

“Every driver needs to pay attention,” said Olson. “Driving is a full-time job. Please turn off your cell phone, drive sober and remember to buckle up. We want everyone to have a safe Thanksgiving holiday.”

If temperatures are mild, boating or fishing might become part of Thanksgiving holiday weekend plans. If so, the release states, remember there are fewer daylight hours, which makes a vessel’s navigation lights essential.

Check your lights and have extra bulbs on board before you head out, the release states.

This time of year, water is becoming colder and hypothermia is a concern. The body loses heat 25 times faster in water than in the air of the same temperature. If taking an unexpected plunge in cold water, it’s important to get out of the water and into dry clothes as soon as possible, the release continues.

Most boaters wear more clothing this time of year, so the proper wearing of life jackets and using caution to avoid falling overboard is imperative. Having a plan as to how you would exit the water if you inadvertently fell overboard is recommended.