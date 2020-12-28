In Missouri, five people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour Christmas holiday weekend counting period, which ran from Thursday to Sunday, Dec. 24 to 27. None of the fatalities occurred in Clay County.

During the 2020 Christmas holiday timeframe, state troopers investigated 175 crashes in total. In addition to the five deaths, according to the highway patrol, there 55 injuries and 62 investigations of driving while impaired.

“Last year during the 30-hour Christmas counting period, there were 278 traffic crashes statewide. In those crashes, three people were killed and another 111 were injured. During the 2019 Christmas holiday, troopers arrested 20 people for driving while impaired,” stated a release.

There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2020 Christmas holiday counting period.

With the pending New Year's holiday, troopers and law enforcement patrol agencies in cities and counties across the state will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

“Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices …,” states the highway patrol release.