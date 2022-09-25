featured top story Highways 33/92 intersection closes early Sept. 26 Sep 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close the intersections of Missouri Highways 33 and 92 in Kearney from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, for crosswalk replacement.All work is weather dependent. More from this section Poll: Voters support funding police, dealing with violent crime 'Access equals equity': Anti-censorship advocates fear new book ban's impact Unlock the College Financial Aid You Need Starting Oct. 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News DONNA'S DAY: Make apple-head puppets for fall fun Free webinar offers ideas to pay for higher education SENIOR NEWS LINE: Check out free college courses Wynonna Judd ‘incredibly angry’ at late mother Naomi Judd for taking life Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘My mind was f***** up by winning Oscar aged 26’ Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade after beating Buccaneers Sweetie Pie's serves its last plate in St. Louis. 'I hope she reopens,' one diner says. Rihanna confirms she’s headlining 2023 Super Bowl half-time show Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measureMissouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitorsLibrary board rolls back levy, cutting $1.3 million from budgetFormer Oak Park teacher gets 5 years probation for sex contact with studentLiberty sergeant passes after medical emergencyJackson County pays $405,000 in settlement where bras set off metal detectorsChief medical officer moved to helm at Liberty HospitalStarzl highlights impressive Hall of Fame classDriver cited after Smithville school bus crash investigationJewell beats Kentucky Wesleyan to snap 27-game losing streak Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
