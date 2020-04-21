LIBERTY — For more than 10 years, Vicki Vance served as the executive director of Historic Downtown Liberty, Inc. On Tuesday, April 21, her son, Josh Ellis, shared that his mother had “passed away peacefully this afternoon with family by her side."

Due to social distancing and limited pubic gatherings in light of stay-home orders, plans for a celebration of life will be postponed to a later date.

"Thank you to all those who held a special place in her heart. Thank you all for your love and support," he wrote on social media Tuesday.

This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.