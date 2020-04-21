LIBERTY — For more than 10 years, Vicki Vance served as the executive director of Historic Downtown Liberty, Inc. On Tuesday, April 21, her son, Josh Ellis, shared that his mother had “passed away peacefully this afternoon with family by her side."
Due to social distancing and limited pubic gatherings in light of stay-home orders, plans for a celebration of life will be postponed to a later date.
"Thank you to all those who held a special place in her heart. Thank you all for your love and support," he wrote on social media Tuesday.
This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.