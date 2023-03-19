Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian injured Mar 19, 2023 Mar 19, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLAY COUNTY — The highway patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver on southbound Interstate 35 Thursday, March 16.The hit-and-run occurred around 10 p.m. at mile marker 21.4 on I-35 when Gioacchino E. Aiello, 43, of Cameron, was struck by an unknown vehicle and driver.Aiello suffered serious injuries and was transported to Liberty Hospital. More from this section Spooked by Bank Failures? Minimize the Impact to Your Business Danger in Columbia: KETO craze linked to heart disease. Doctor Explains Danger in Saint Joseph: KETO craze linked to heart disease. Doctor Explains Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Dive right into baked black bean dip SENIOR NEWS LINE: Be aware of scam messages on cellphones Beckhams and royals lead flood of celebrity Mother’s Day tributes Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming fights tears as she marks dementia-stricken actor’s 68th birthday Paris Hilton’s horror over kids still being sent to schools for troubled youths Markquis Nowell sends No. 3 K-State past Kentucky, into Sweet 16 King Charles marks first Mother’s Day without Queen by sharing poignant photo of him as a child standing on her knee Blac Chyna shows off result of having face fillers dissolved after she was left ‘looking like Jigsaw’ Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan gets 8 years in connection with 2021 crash that killed Bonne Terre couple, infantJewell's Slominski absent for final 7 gamesDanger in Joplin: KETO craze linked to heart disease. Doctor ExplainsIron County sheriff, two deputies charged in 'criminal street gang activity'Smithville soccer ready to reach mountaintopFamily says body found in Gladstone pond matches description of missing Jayden Robker8 seek 3 seats on Liberty Public Schools' boardLiberty North eyes crown in Person's final yearDefending state champions return to playGrowing together key for Liberty soccer Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Mar 26 Liberty Community Chorus Spring Concert Sun, Mar 26, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.