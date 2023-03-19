police lights
CLAY COUNTY — The highway patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver on southbound Interstate 35 Thursday, March 16.

The hit-and-run occurred around 10 p.m. at mile marker 21.4 on I-35 when Gioacchino E. Aiello, 43, of Cameron, was struck by an unknown vehicle and driver.

