HOLT — What started as a response to a house fire by Holt Community Fire Protection District turned into an arson investigation and lead to an arrest of a suspect by Clinton County Sheriff's Office deputies this weekend.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, April 10, Holt fire district crews were dispatched to a house on fire at 2491 S.E. 207 St. in rural Holt.

“Holt fire personnel responded and requested mutual aid from Plattsburg and Kearney fire protection districts,” states a Holt district release from Chief Robert Looper.

Upon arrival, crews found an elevated deck on the front of the occupied house on fire.

“While extinguishing the fire, crews were told by the homeowner that a family member had intentionally set the fire and then left the scene,” the release states. “A suspect vehicle description was broadcast, and a short time later, the suspect was arrested at a nearby residence by the Clinton County Sheriff's (Office deputies) on multiple charges.”

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The incident is being investigated by the state fire marshal's office, Holt fire district and Clinton County deputies.

This is a developing story and more details will be published as they become available.