HOLT — In an effort to be more transparent with district taxpayers, the Holt Community Fire Protection District revamped its website and increased its social media presence.

While the district’s site was previously online, it did not include breakdowns on calls for assistance, related response times or news and photos of recent structure fires. The redesigned site, at holtfire.org, includes all of these features and more in an interactive and user-friendly package, said Chief Robert Looper.

The site includes a scrolling news ticker of recent events along with a gallery of recent reports, details on community outreach efforts and how to become a volunteer firefighter as well as information on safety and prevention efforts and messages from the chief.

The redesign, Looper said, came after feedback from community members who expressed concern over the lack of volunteer firefighters and the district’s request of voters in August to increase taxes to support district operations. That effort failed at the ballot box.

“We had a group of community members who came in and complained about (the tax effort) and said that we didn’t have enough volunteers and if we had enough volunteers, we wouldn’t need more money. This new approach started off as our way of recruiting. Then we decided we really wanted to be as transparent as we can be so we put our budget on there, we put our expenses on there,” he said of the redesigned site. “Then, there were some rumors that had come up that were untrue about our response times so we decided to put those on there so anyone that wanted to see the actual response times could see them.”

The site redesign was accomplished with the help of someone who has volunteered with the district in the past.

“He had done some stuff as a volunteer for us on the IT side. He has his own company and so we contracted with him to help us on the website. He also connected our social media together. He hooked our Facebook to about 140 other Facebook groups so when we are advertising for volunteers, the word gets out.”

Looper said joining more social media networks has paid off, with two recently sworn-in volunteer firefighters learning of the district’s need for help via Facebook.

“One saw the ad we were running and the other saw pictures of a fire and made a comment that he’d like to be a volunteer,” the chief said. “So both of those volunteers came from our Facebook page, which is pretty cool.”

In addition to the website redesign and increased social media presence, Looper said how the district pushes out information online is also now more efficient.

“I’ve got a little app that posts stuff on Facebook, Twitter and our website at the same time that (our IT contact) set up for me. We are trying to be more interactive, keep current pictures out there and give people those response times and statistics and stuff like that," he said.