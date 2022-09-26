featured top story Home defense workshop Tuesday Sep 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A free, home defense workshop will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Kearney Bible Church. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — A free, home defense workshop will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Kearney Bible Church.“You’ll learn simple, yet highly effective safety tips to protect yourself and your loved ones and keep your home safe,” states a release about the event.Topics covered include how to build home protection plans, critical steps to keeping family members safe and situational awareness tips. There will also be a question-and-answer period with experts.To register and learn more, search “Home Defense Workshop” on Facebook or click here. More from this section Study Points to Jobs With Highest Risk for ALS Gut Microbiome Could Play Role in MS Japan to Drop COVID Restrictions, Ease Entry for Tourists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Smithville Lake Liberty tops Kearney in September Slam Championship Clean sweep for Bulldog singers in district auditions Ga. Tech fires Geoff Collins, AD Todd Stansbury Short week threatens Tua Tagovailoa availability vs. Bengals Freezing Eggs Doesn't Make Future Pregnancy a Done Deal TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (September 26-October 2): ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ ‘SNL’ & More Home defense workshop Tuesday Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measureLibrary board rolls back levy, cutting $1.3 million from budgetMissouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitorsFormer Oak Park teacher gets 5 years probation for sex contact with studentJackson County pays $405,000 in settlement where bras set off metal detectorsChief medical officer moved to helm at Liberty HospitalStarzl highlights impressive Hall of Fame classJewell beats Kentucky Wesleyan to snap 27-game losing streakDriver cited after Smithville school bus crash investigationHighways 33/92 intersection closes early Sept. 26 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
