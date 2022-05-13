CLAY COUNTY — According to officials at Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a homeless man who was found dead at an encampment near Interstate 435 and Randolph Road in the county in March has been identified and the cause of his death determined.

“The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Jason Lawver, a white male from Parkville,” states a sheriff’s office release. “Mr. Lawver had been reported missing to the Parkville Police Department on Jan. 26.”

The preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play, but an autopsy was performed to determine the cause of death.

According to investigators, Lawver’s death was ruled from “natural causes and was the result of heart disease.”

“The investigation is now closed,” states the release.