Hours of pleading from residents leads sheriff to keep search for training facility site going

CLAY COUNTY — After hearing hours of comments and passionate pleas Tuesday, July 11, from neighbors against his office’s plan for a multi-million-dollar training facility on a former landfill site off Stillhouse Road, Sheriff Will Akin said he was convinced to continue his search for other locations.
“I think if I had and we had this meeting earlier on, we probably would have abandoned this one and looked for another site,” he said after hearing from more than a dozen residents against the current training facility site plan during a Clay County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday. “There’s no emergency to build this location.”
The Tuesday meeting became standing room only with residents packed in elbow to elbow in the county commission chambers in Liberty as the commission considered a list of zoning concerns including the sheriff’s facility proposal.
The plan
The proposal included plans for a $6.9 million Law Enforcement Resource Center facility on nearly 63 acres at 8801 Stillhouse Road, the site of a former BFI Waste landfill lot. The center includes plans for a shooting range, classroom space for up to 50, a training area, tactical house and defensive tactics learning area.
In 2021, a lease agreement for the land for $1,000 for 30 years was approved by Clay County Commissioners for the site. In November of last year, the commission approved a plan to allocate $6,930,135 in American Rescue Act Plan funds for the project.
Akin said his office has been looking for a site for a gun range and training facility for 24 years, and to date, this site had been the best option, so he thought, before hearing from area residents Tuesday.
Resident concerns
Dozens of residents spoke for hours against the development plan, with many saying they support law enforcement, but the site is unsuitable for a variety of reasons. Reasons included health concerns related to the hazardous land area of the former landfill, noise pollution and related impacts on wildlife and residents’ way of life in the otherwise quiet rural setting, possible danger from bullets and properties being down range from the shooting range, the plan not adhering to the county’s land development plan, legalities of using public COVID-19 relief funds for the business plan, a seeming lack of due diligence on environmental impact and a lack of public information released about the project before the zoning meeting.
Ron and Tammy Anzelone said they support law enforcement and wouldn’t want to put first responders at risk by having them exposed long term to potential hazards related with the landfill area. He also expressed concern over the lease and how it was paid for.
“Perception is reality,” said Ron. “I care about them. And it’s more about (first responders) and the people here and their livelihood because of that indemnity clause that’s on our back. That’s our responsibility because of how the lease was written. And that’s where I get a little disturbed. … I don’t consent to this.”
Susan and William Wayne also spoke against the plan and reached out to the Courier-Tribune about their concerns ahead of the meeting. They worried about injury or death from stray bullets and property damage as their property is downrange from the proposed shooting range site. They also expressed concern over property value depreciation related to the plan.
“There are existing ranges within 20 miles of Liberty, Missouri that can be utilized for law enforcement training. Using existing facilities with proven use and safety history result in much less initial cost, less maintenance, less personnel cost and much less risk to taxpaying Clay County residents,” William told the Courier-Tribune.
Christy and Neil Wilkerson brought a large posterboard to the meeting to illustrate their concerns with the site. Neil said he was worried about possible airborne contaminants related to the site that may come with digging and ground disturbance in the area. Neil said the Missouri Department of Natural Resources marked the area for limited use and not a place to dig due to issues with contamination.
Kathi Rule, who owns Shoal Creek Land and Cattle nearby said she feared the “war-zone noise” that would be created by the range that would operate all hours of the day and night and the stress it would put on her, livestock, all the neighbors and wildlife. She became emotional, saying she has invested decades of her life and a lot of her finances into making the property her dream and worries about her family not wanting to be there if a gun range goes in nearby.
“We were there first,” she said, adding if the project was allowed all of the area’s peace and serenity would be destroyed.
Matthew Loehr, who operates a maternity home for mothers and infants in need near the property, also spoke against the project.
“Many of our women struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said, adding many of the women have past experiences with gunfire and that he would hate to have them hear the shooting range.
Ken Bowen questioned the seemingly secretive nature of the development deal, saying public records were hard to find, included hundreds of pages and vague descriptions that dated back years. He credited reading the public notices in the Courier-Tribune as a way he learned of the proposed shooting range.
“This is willy nilly to the Nth degree,” he said, adding not enough public notice was given on the plan, including time for impacted residents to respond.
Sheriff’s response
While the sheriff’s office does not currently have a shooting range, Akin said deputies will “make it work” until a better plot of land is found. Deputies currently travel out of the county and across the state for training.
“There is a lot of support for the sheriff’s office tonight despite what we’re trying to push, what we’re trying to achieve, and for that I’m extremely grateful,” Akin said.
The sheriff also offered a private tour to residents of the site Thursday, July 13, so they can see the current location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.