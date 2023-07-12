Hours of pleading from residents leads sheriff to keep search for training facility site going

A large crowd of residents opposed to a proposed gun range and training facility for the sheriff’s office on a former landfill on Stillhouse Road turned out to give public comment on the plan at Tuesday’s county planning and zoning commission meeting.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

CLAY COUNTY — After hearing hours of comments and passionate pleas Tuesday, July 11, from neighbors against his office’s plan for a multi-million-dollar training facility on a former landfill site off Stillhouse Road, Sheriff Will Akin said he was convinced to continue his search for other locations.

“I think if I had and we had this meeting earlier on, we probably would have abandoned this one and looked for another site,” he said after hearing from more than a dozen residents against the current training facility site plan during a Clay County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday. “There’s no emergency to build this location.”

plan illustration

This illustration shows the proposed site and layout for the training facility near Missouri City.

Sheriff Will Akin explains the need for a training facility with a gun range for deputies.
Wilkersons express their concerns using posterboard

Christy and Neil Wilkerson express their concerns using a posterboard during Tuesday’s planning and zoning meeting.
Sheriff Akin listens as Kathi Rule speaks

