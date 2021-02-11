CLAY COUNTY — The sheriff’s office launched a homicide investigation Thursday, Feb. 11, after human remains were discovered near Cameron Road and Easley Road in rural Clay County.
The identity of the victim, including gender, age and ethnicity, is still unknown. "It does appear that the homicide occurred very recently. Investigators are continuing to process the scene for additional evidence," states a sheriff's office release.
The Kansas City Police Department and Platte County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
More details will be published as they become available.
