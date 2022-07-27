NORTH KANSAS CITY — As a giant American flag flew overhead, supporters from around the region lined Armour Road in downtown North Kansas City Wednesday, July 27, to pay their respects to fallen North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez.

The scene was one more of solidarity and support than somber, with hundreds waving American or Thin Blue Line flags or carrying signs that had messages that read, “always in our hearts” and “We stand with the North Kansas Police Department & Community.” Others saluted emergency service vehicles or placed their hands over their hearts as service vehicles drove past.

In the longest funeral procession and law enforcement motorcade I've ever witnessed, hundreds of first response agencies from around the nation have turned out as a show of solidarity for Vasquez and the community. pic.twitter.com/eLIW6eie6r — myCTAmanda (@myCTAmanda1) July 27, 2022

While the crowd remained mostly silent out of respect, words and sentiments that could be heard included “honored” as in honored to be there to support the city, police, Vasquez and his family.

The procession and law enforcement motorcade escorting Vasquez’s remains to White Chapel Memorial Gardens was unprecedented and moving. It was the longest the Courier-Tribune staff has ever witnessed, taking nearly 40 minutes to pass through downtown North Kansas City and included first response agencies not just from around the Kansas City metro, but across Missouri and Kansas as well as the nation. Services vehicles included those from as far away as Arkansas and Iowa.

NKC Mayor Bryant DeLong said he appreciated the regional response from the many law enforcement agencies.

“I assume we will see the same through the rest of this process,” he said last week.

Vasquez was shot July 19 while conducting a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus. The driver, Joshua T. Rocha, 24, who attended school as a child in Liberty but lived in Kansas City North during the incident, allegedly shot Vasquez three times at close range with a rifle during the stop.

Rocha’s arraignment

Rocha was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action July 21. As the those who packed into the Clay County Circuit Court courtroom in the Rooney Justice Center in Liberty awaited Judge Louis Angles, not a whisper could be heard, but the air conditioner and the shifting of people standing, many of them wearing bulletproof vests.

Rocha, dressed in gray and black striped prison attire and shackled at the feet and hands and handcuffed with the fallen officer’s handcuffs, made no eye contact as he walked into the courtroom, past many officers.

“I am going to enter a not guilty plea,” Angles said to Rocha. “I am appointing your case to the public defender’s office so you will have representation.”

A bond hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, and another hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 2.

After the brief arraignment, law enforcement officials filed out into the main foyer and several offered hugs to each other. A few North Kansas City police officers cried and hugged.

According to court documents, Rocha allegedly said he was on the way to purchase ammunition for the .300 rifle he had in the car with him when Vasquez pulled him over. According to the documents, Rocha told police he did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed so when Vasquez approached the door of the Taurus, Rocha shot him with the rifle.

The accused shooter also allegedly then told investigators he got out of the car and shot the officer again while he was laying on the ground. The probable cause statement reports the shooter told police at some point his rifle jammed, so he had to clear it, and in doing so, shot Vasquez again.

Rocha later walked in the Clay County Annex in Kansas City and told an employee he needed to turn himself in. According to the probable cause document, Rocha said “I committed murder.”

Outside the Justice Center after Rocha’s arraignment, Kansas City Police Deputy Chief Mike Wood spoke with reporters, calling the shooting “senseless.”

“It didn’t have to happen,” he said.

Last week, North Kansas City Deputy City Administrator Kim Nakahodo, who also serves as the city’s public information officer, said the police department and city staff have been surrounded by love and support. Makeshift memorials near the site of where Vasquez was shot and on his service vehicle, on display covered in flowers at police headquarters, have popped up. A candlelit vigil was also held last week for the fallen officer.

The department has 41 sworn officers and this incident marks the first on-duty officer death in the department’s history, Nakahodo said.

“Danny was with us for about a year and a half,” she said. “He was passionate about the law, our city and the community. It’s been heartbreaking as we have received photos from citizens of Danny and their children at community events. That speaks volumes."