Hy-Vee, Inc. announced a consumer advisory regarding the onion recall that is occurring nationwide. Hy-Vee was recently notified by its supplier Capitol City Fruit that in August the grocer had received a shipment of onions that are part of the recall. The potentially impacted onions would have been sold at Hy-Vee stores between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1, 2021, according to a company press release.
The only affected products sold at Hy-Vee stores were three-pound bags of yellow onions, available for purchase from Aug. 13 to Sept. 1, 2021.
The affected onions are no longer available at any Hy-Vee stores; however, consumers may have product remaining in storage or freezers, or in canned or frozen goods produced with the affected onions. Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee advises consumers to discard any affected product or return the product to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
Additional information on the recall is available on the Food & Drug Administration’s page.
Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.