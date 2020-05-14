CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the left lane of southbound Interstate 35 at Chouteau Trafficway from 8 a.m. Friday, May 15 through 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17 for bridge expansion joint repair work.

In a press release, MoDOT reminded motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones and that all closures are weather dependent.

