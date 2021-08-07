CLAY COUNTY — Missouri Department of Transportation Crews will close two lanes of southbound Interstate 435 between Front Street and Missouri Highway 210 from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, for bridge work.

Closures in this area have the potential for creating significant traffic slowdowns. MoDOT encourages motorists to plan ahead and have an alternate route.

This work is part of a project to replace the bridge deck, reinforce the structural steel and repair the substructure of the aging bridge.

"The I-435 bridge over the Missouri River, located just south of Worlds of Fun, was built in 1972 and is showing signs of aging and wear. The structure sees about 81,500 vehicles each day. This rehab project is slated to be complete by December 2021," states a release.