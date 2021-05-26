CLAY COUNTY — An incident involving a man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a Kansas City residence after Clay County deputies attempted to serve a weapons violation warrant ended peacefully after about an hour, investigators say.

According to Sheriff's Office social media reports and Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Capt. Robert Hays, deputies responded to a residence in the area of northeast Staley Road and North Olive to serve the felony weapons violation warrant to the man, whose name has yet to be released.

According to deputies, the man barricaded himself in the residence after deputies arrived.

"As far as we know, it was only the man in the residence," said Hays as Clay County negotiators and tactical team members were on scene around 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. At that time, it was unclear if the man was armed in the residence.

According to a tweet sent by deputies around 7:40 p.m., "the wanted man surrendered without incident and is in custody. We’re glad this incident was resolved peacefully."