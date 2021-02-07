Due to inclement weather conditions, Liberty Public Schools will be closed Monday, Feb. 8. All students scheduled for in-person learning will now shift to virtual learning from home.

Families and/or students will be emailed with virtual learning work from their teachers or school. An LPS Virtual Schedule for Families document has also been developed and was shared in a recent communication.

The LPS Before/After School Age Care program, or Kid's Zone, will be open and available at Liberty Oaks Elementary from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. for those children enrolled in the program. Children are asked to be signed in by 9 a.m.

For any additional inclement weather cancelation information regarding other LPS events and activities, you are encouraged to visit the district website at www.lps53.org, or stay connected to the social media platforms at both the district and building levels.