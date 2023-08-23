LIBERTY — Zackary W. Young, 28, of Independence, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the death of 20-year-old Savanna Churchill of Liberty. Churchill, a pedestrian, was near her disabled car near the intersection of La Frenz and Ruth Ewing roads in Liberty Tuesday, Aug. 23, when she was struck and killed by the truck Young was driving.

Young is in jail custody on the Clay County warrant. Bond is set at $1 million.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.