LIBERTY — Zackary W. Young, 28, of Independence, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the death of 20-year-old Savanna Churchill of Liberty. Churchill, a pedestrian, was near her disabled car near the intersection of La Frenz and Ruth Ewing roads in Liberty Tuesday, Aug. 23, when she was struck and killed by the truck Young was driving.
Young is in jail custody on the Clay County warrant. Bond is set at $1 million.
Officers were dispatched to the area about 2:30 p.m. The initial investigation revealed the truck was traveling southbound on La Frenz Road and struck Churchill on the northbound side of the road.
According to the probable cause statement, a Liberty police officer found Young walking westbound on Ruth Ewing Road and asked if “he had observed a crash where he was coming from and if he was involved in the crash.”
“Young paused, then stated, ‘Yeah, it was me,’” reads the probable cause statement.
According to these court documents, an officer observed Young’s speech to be slow and slurred.
A witness at the scene told officers Churchill called her before being struck by the truck, saying her vehicle had a flat tire. The witness left work and drove to the area, where she told officers she saw the victim’s car unoccupied, the white truck crashed in the ditch adjacent to a corn field and a white man walking from the truck. She then located the victim deceased in the field.
When interviewed by officers about the crash, Young allegedly said he saw a person shortly after seeing the car and then stated, “It was all on purpose,” according to court documents.
When asked when he started driving toward the disabled car and Churchill, Young allegedly said, “it was a straight road, over a hill and the vehicle and I just veered,” reads the probable cause statement.
When asked why Young did it, he allegedly told officers “because I’ve been running my whole life.”
According to the probable cause statement, Young allegedly said he took a “concoction of prescription pills and everything” sometime within the last 24 hours. The court documents also report Young as saying he hit his head a lot in the accident and then in the cell, adding he also apologized for what happened. Young said he did not know Churchill.
