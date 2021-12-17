SMITHVILLE — The Public Works Department of Smithville invites the community to comment on the Stormwater Management Plan for the 2021-26 MS4 Permit.

Residents can find information on the city's Stormwater Management webpage. Any online public comment can be emailed to publicworks@smithvillemo.org by Friday, Dec. 17.

The Stormwater Management Plan will be reviewed at the Tuesday, Dec. 21 Board of Aldermen work session. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live.