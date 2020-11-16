CLAY COUNTY — Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic changes as part of sign upgrade work in Clay County, according to a MoDOT release.

Crews will intermittently close the ramp and two lanes of westbound Missouri Highway 152 at the exit to Interstate 435 northbound, from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.