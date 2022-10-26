CLAY COUNTY — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has been called in to investigate after a construction worker died and three others were injured before 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, when a bridge under construction east of Kearney at 148th Street and Shady Grove Road, collapsed.

“The contractors were pouring concrete on the bridge deck today. At that time, the bridge collapsed,” said Sarah Boyd, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Public Relations manager.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

