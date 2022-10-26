Lehman Construction Company of California, Missouri was awarded the contract from Clay County for work on the new multi-lane bridge. The bridge spans Carroll Creek east of Kearney and was the replacement for an old bridge that has been closed since 2016 due to disrepair and deferred maintenance under a previous county commission.
While media on the ground were kept at a distance, first responders could be seen arriving after the bridge collapsed Wednesday in rural Clay County. The bridge is located just beyond the tree line in the left of this photo.
A bridge under construction at Shady Grove Road and 148th Street in rural Clay County collapsed Wednesday, Oct.26, killing one worker and injuring three others. First responders arrived on scene around 1:44 p.m.
Submitted photo/Clay County Sheriff's Office
Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune
CLAY COUNTY — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has been called in to investigate after a construction worker died and three others were injured before 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, when a bridge under construction east of Kearney at 148th Street and Shady Grove Road, collapsed.
“The contractors were pouring concrete on the bridge deck today. At that time, the bridge collapsed,” said Sarah Boyd, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Public Relations manager.
Before the collapse, workers had been on top and underneath the bridge. After the bridge gave way, the four became trapped. Boyd said three workers were able to free themselves, but the fourth, a man who has yet to be identified, was killed.
Fire department crews had to reinforce the structure before the man who died could be extricated, she said, adding that process took about 90 minutes.
“The ones who were able to extricate themselves from the collapse had minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals,” said Boyd.
Lehman Construction Company of California, Missouri was awarded the contract from Clay County for work on the new bridge. The bridge spans Carroll Creek east of Kearney and was the replacement for an old bridge that has been closed since 2016 due to disrepair and deferred maintenance under a previous county commission. The old bridge was one-lane with overgrown brush poking through the structure.
Construction of the new multi-lane replacement began in 2021 and was expected to be complete in 2023. More than $800,000 has been spent on the bridge project since last year.
Bridge has a long history of issues and deferred maintenance with news reporters on scene in 2021 noting the bridge being closed at that time. We are currently on scene and waiting to hear from @claycountymo highway department about the state of the repair project.
At the scene, Boyd said no county highway department crew members had been on site working Wednesday, but that an “engineering inspector” was on site before contractors poured the bridge deck.
“It was not a county engineering inspector. It was a contracted engineering inspector,” she said.
In an emailed release after 5 p.m., Clay County government spokesman Mike Wilson said the project was part of the federal Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation program and that Clay County contracted with WSP Engineering to both design the bridge and perform inspections “at all critical points” of the bridge completion process.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office as well as first responders from Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District, Liberty and Excelsior Springs Fire responded after an initial reports of injuries came in.
At the scene, construction workers covered in concrete could been seen visibly upset by the tragic collapse. Some workers called others to come get them from the scene.
“Clay County wishes to express its deepest condolences to Lehman Construction Company and the families of the workers involved following this afternoon’s bridge collapse at Northeast 148th Street,” reads the county release.
Details on the cause of collapse will be released as they become available.
The bridge was one of several bridge updates underway in the county under the new commission of Jerry Nolte, Megan Thompson and Jon Carpenter. Nolte is and was presiding commissioner under the old commission while Carpenter, western commissioner, and Thompson, eastern commissioner, took office in 2021. One new bridge,on Northeast 112th Street east of Eldridge Road, opened earlier this week. Another bridge, on 188th Street also known as New Hope, has a ribbon cutting set for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
While Nolte did not return a request for comment on the bridge collapse Wednesday, he discussed overall county infrastructure, including roads and bridges, during a voter-education interview with the Courier-Tribune earlier this month. He faces opposition from Dan Troutz in his reelection bid on the November ballot.
He said the commission is working with entities like Missouri Department of Transportation that the county partners with for infrastructure expenses to make sure funding for updates extends into future years, adding he champions for bridge projects as they are matters of public safety.
“It is a fact that we can’t just build a bridge or rebuild one in a very short period of time. It takes planning, it takes engineering and it has to have the funding in place,” he told the Courier-Tribune.
