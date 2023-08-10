Investigation shows plane involved in fatal Clay County crash known for fuel leaks

KEARNEY — Initial findings from the National Transportation Safety Board report the Piper private plane involved in a fatal crash that killed the pilot last month in Kearney had been under repair for about six months and had known fuel leaks.
The dual-engine plane crashed in a soybean field July 20 and killed 79-year-old pilot Alan “Doug” Moler of Valley Center, Kansas. He was the only person aboard the aircraft.
CLAY COUNTY — A dual-engine plane crash in a soybean field in rural Kearney claimed the life…
The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the field off Cordell Road and NE 150th Street shortly after taking off from the nearby Midwest Regional Air Center in Kearney. According to the NTSB, the plane’s owner, who is not the pilot, was given a special flight permit to have the airplane ferried from the local airport to Kingman, Kansas for annual inspection.
“According to multiple witnesses, the owner and a mechanic worked on the airplane for about six months; the most recent annual inspection was completed in 2015. Two witnesses reported that during an engine ground run about two weeks before the accident, the right engine was difficult to start and would not produce full power. The witnesses also stated that the inboard fuel tanks ‘horribly’ leaked fuel anytime the airplane was fueled,” reads the initial NTSB report.
Witnesses also reported three pilots declined to perform the ferry flight for the owner before Moler took the flight.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s online registration reporting system, the plane’s registered owner was a man in North Kansas City, but sheriff’s office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd said the plane was sold recently and before the crash to a man in Maize, Kansas. The FAA has yet to respond to a request for verification of this information. According to the sheriff’s office, Moler and the plane’s new Kansas owner personally knew each other.
Before the accident flight, the owner requested an airport lineman to fuel the airplane.
"During the fueling of 18.53 gallons of Avgas, an unknown amount of fuel leaked from the right-wing inboard fuel tank. According to the mechanic, the airplane had 140 gallons onboard divided between both 50 gallon inboard wing fuel tanks and 40 gallons in the right wing auxiliary fuel tank,” reads the NTSB initial report.
The report also provided details about the plane’s trajectory during the crash, which ultimately ended in a fire engulfing the plane with the pilot inside.
“Witnesses observed the airplane barely cleared a line of trees past the departure end of the runway and made a left turn before it disappeared behind trees,” reads the report.
A witness about 1.6 nautical miles north of the airport reported to investigators hearing a loud plane that appeared from behind the trees that was headed toward his residence.
“He observed the airplane strike two static wires on a power transmission line before it impacted the canopy of a large tree in his front yard. The airplane continued in a left bank toward a nearby soybean field and impacted the terrain in a nose-low, left-bank attitude. The airplane slid several hundred feet and a post-crash fire ensued,” reports the NTSB.
The NTSB’s investigation continues and a final report is expected at a later date. More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.
