This illustration shows the crash site and debris field of where the Piper aircraft went down last month in rural Kearney. The crash killed the pilot, Alan “Doug” Moler.

 Submitted illustration/National Transportation Safety Board

KEARNEY — Initial findings from the National Transportation Safety Board report the Piper private plane involved in a fatal crash that killed the pilot last month in Kearney had been under repair for about six months and had known fuel leaks.

The dual-engine plane crashed in a soybean field July 20 and killed 79-year-old pilot Alan “Doug” Moler of Valley Center, Kansas. He was the only person aboard the aircraft.

Investigation shows plane involved in fatal Clay County crash known for fuel leaks

This photo captured by witness at the local airfield shows the fuel leak of the Piper private plane.

