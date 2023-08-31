lester.JPG

Andrew Lester appeared in court Thursday with his attorney. The Clay County Circuit Court judge ruled there was enough evidence for charges and ordered Lester to stand trial in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, a teen who went to Lester's house this spring by mistake.

CLAY COUNTY — At the end of a daylong preliminary hearing that featured recordings of 911 calls and 12 people testifying Thursday, Aug. 31, a Clay County Circuit court judge determined enough evidence was present for charges and ordered Andrew Lester to stand trial.

Lester, 84, was charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault this spring after shooting Ralph Yarl, then 16, at close range after Yarl went to Lester’s home in the evening hours of April 13 by mistake in an attempt to pick up his younger brothers from a playdate. Yarl was supposed to go to a residence on Northeast 115th Terrace in Kansas City but went to Northeast 115th Street, about a block away.

