CLAY COUNTY — At the end of a daylong preliminary hearing that featured recordings of 911 calls and 12 people testifying Thursday, Aug. 31, a Clay County Circuit court judge determined enough evidence was present for charges and ordered Andrew Lester to stand trial.
Lester, 84, was charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault this spring after shooting Ralph Yarl, then 16, at close range after Yarl went to Lester’s home in the evening hours of April 13 by mistake in an attempt to pick up his younger brothers from a playdate. Yarl was supposed to go to a residence on Northeast 115th Terrace in Kansas City but went to Northeast 115th Street, about a block away.
In his 911 call to police, Lester admitted to shooting Yarl, telling the dispatcher he was alone in the house and saw a 6-foot-tall Black man at the door.
Lester is heard on the call saying someone rang, “my damn doorbell and he wanted in my house and I shot him.”
Neighbors testified to seeing a car in Lester’s driveway around 9:30 p.m. the night of the shooting and that it was “highly unusual” as Lester hadn’t had visitors in a long time. Neighbors also testified to hearing gunshots and then seeing a Black male or teen running away from Lester’s house “hysterically screaming” he’d been shot. Three neighbors testified they were initially scared to go outside because they did not know what was going on and if the shooter was still outside.
One neighbor, identified as Jodi, testified someone had pounded on her door, but she was scared to go outside and called 911. She said she saw a Black male that look like a teenager on his knees and then laying in the street.
On her call to 911, a dispatcher is heard telling Jodi to not go outside and to stay away from windows and doors as there were reports in the neighborhood of someone being shot.
After noticing other neighbors running to help the alleged shooting victim, Jodi testified she also went to help. She said she spoke with Yarl and tried to keep him calm.
Jodi said Yarl “was alert” and told her what happened, saying after he rang the doorbell a man came to the door and shot him. Jodi testified Yarl had two visible injuries, one in the head and one in his arm.
Doctors who treated Yarl, first at Liberty Hospital then Children’s Mercy, testified Yarl suffered a gunshot wound to the upper, inner portion of his right arm and the left portion of his forehead.
During the hearing, law enforcement personnel testified and spoke to inconsistencies in the case. Investigators testified Yarl was interviewed in the hospital the day after he was shot and said he rang the doorbell before being shot, but didn't touch Lester's exterior storm door.
Forensics found Yarl’s fingerprints on the outer storm door. Lester told investigators he had gone to bed when someone came to his door and that the person at the door had been pulling on the outer door to get inside.
It was learned during the Thursday hearing that after being interviewed by investigators a second time later in the spring, Yarl said he did touch the storm door.
When charges were first announced, Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson said the case had a racial component,” but didn’t elaborate. One neighbor testified Thursday that he has lived by Lester for years and never “heard him make any kind of off-color comment.”
KCPD officers who arrived at scene said Lester was cooperative, admitted to shooting Yarl, that Lester said multiple times "he didn't know what he wanted" referring to Yarl before the shooting and that he asked about the condition of who he shot.— myCTAmanda (@myCTAmanda1) August 31, 2023
Investigators also testified Thursday that Lester was cooperative during the investigation, that he told detectives he was scared and feared he “couldn’t stand up to him,” referring to the person at his door. Yarl is of slender build and about 5-foot-10.
Investigators also testified Lester said he didn’t know what the person at his door wanted, but that he seemed concerned about the person he shot, asking about the victim’s condition.
"There was certainly no evidence that race had anything to do with this incident. Also, there was an admission that Yarl grabbed the storm door handle of Lester's door to gain access to the house. That is a critical aspect of this case and has been Mr. Lester's contention all along," Lester’s attorney Steve Salmon told media after the hearing.
Law enforcement and crime scene investigators also testified that multiple security cameras were found on Lester’s home and a monitor that seemed to show stills from the cameras was located near Lester’s bedroom and someone exiting the room would walk past the monitors to head toward the front door. Once camera showed the front door, but there was no footage from the night of the shooting recorded on the system’s SD card. It did not appear footage had been deleted, testified a crime scene investigator.
In addition to Yarl testifying, so did his mother, Cleo Nagbe. It was the first time the teen had faced Lester since the shooting. Yarl, who suffered a traumatic brain injury, testified he still deals with physical and mental impacts of being shot.
Yarl said he believed he was going to the correct address to pick up his siblings, but he didn’t have his phone as he lost it at school.
"I thought I knew where it was at," he said, adding his mother gave him the correct address, but he got confused.
Yarl said he rang the doorbell upon arrival and waited an “amount of time I considered longer than normal.”
When he eventually heard the main interior door open, he said that he put his hand out for the glass storm door and was then shot twice – first in the head and then in the arm when he was on the ground.
Yarl said he never spoke to Lester but Lester told him, “Don’t come here ever again.”
During closing statements, Prosecuting Attorney Thompson reiterated that Lester admitted to shooting Yarl through a locked storm door and that Lester’s actions were “not reasonable.”
“You do not have the right to shoot an unarmed kid,” Thompson said.
Salmon classified Lester’s actions as self-defense. In his closing statement, the defense attorney noted his client is an elderly man in poor health who was home alone and not expecting visitors at the time of the incident. He said Lester had a “split second” to make a decision as he encountered a stranger who said nothing to him and pulled on his storm door handle.
“Under the law, Mr. Lester didn’t need to wait to be attacked,” he said about his client’s use of force as self-defense.
Salmon added his client and Yarl both were reasonable in their beliefs — Yarl’s being that he would be welcomed in the house and Lester’s in that he feared for his safety. He also said Lester was distraught after the shooting.
The incident, the defense attorney said, “was just simply a mistake.”
An arraignment for Lester is scheduled for Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.