Lester faces felony charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action after Yarl was shot in the head and the arm when he mistakenly came to Lester’s door in an attempt to pick up his younger siblings from a house in the same neighborhood. Yarl was meant to go to a house on Northeast 115th Terrace, but went to 115th Street, about a block away. In April, Lester pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The probable cause statement states Lester, who lives alone, had laid down to bed when he heard the doorbell ring and picked up his gun, a .32-caliber revolver, before responding to the door.
According to the court document, Lester said he opened the interior door and saw the Black male “pulling on the exterior storm door handle.”
Lester told investigators he believed the Black male was trying to break in and so he shot twice within a few seconds of opening the door.
“(Lester) stated no words were exchanged during the incident and the male had not said anything prior to pulling on the door handle,” reads the probable cause statement. “He believed he was protecting himself from a physical confrontation and could not take the chance of the male coming in.”
Yarl, his family and his attorney, dispute Lester’s account. Yarl told investigators he did not pull on the door handle, had rang the doorbell and was waiting for an answer to the door when he was met with a gun. He said he tried to run away after being shot to prevent from being shot again.
Yarl said the man in the house told him, “Don’t come around here.” After being shot twice, Yarl told investigators he ran to multiple houses, screaming for help before someone came to his aid.
The case has since garnered national and international attention with celebrities like Halle Berry and politicians including President Joe Biden calling for justice for Yarl.
Lester’s lawyer, Steven Salmon, previously argued evidence needs to be sealed because release would be prejudicial to his client, saying Lester’s been threated, has been relocated three times and lost 40 pounds since undergoing heart surgery after the shooting and that his client’s house has been defaced.
Salmon also said his client has been cast in a negative light, which may harm his ability to get a fair trial and his right to an impartial jury. The attorney has also argued Lester, who is white, has been portrayed as a racist despite not having been charged with a crime related to racial motivations.
When he initially announced charges filed against Lester, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson said there was a “racial component” in the case, but did not elaborate on that component. In court, Thompson also asked Angles to explain his decision if he decided to grant the protective order.
“In cases such as this, the court must strike a balance between the public’s legitimate interest in access and the equally legitimate interest in preserving the legal integrity of the case and ensuring a fair trial. If justice is to be served, it must be done in a manner consistent with both due process and public interest,” Thompson wrote in his filing.
In his ruling, Angles noted extensive media coverage of the case that could impact Lester’s right to a fair trial including the BBC, NBC, ABC, The New York Times, Fox News, The Washington Post, 60 Minutes, an interview Lester’s ex-wife gave to Inside Edition alleging Lester abused her more than five decades ago and a CNN interview with Lester’s grandson who said Lester has “racist tendencies.” Other relatives have told Kansas City media they did not believe Lester was racist, but likely scared when he shot Yarl.
“… The defendant is personally experiencing ongoing danger, threats and harassment,” the judge wrote. Those dangers include a series of text messages, the judge noted, after someone publicly published Lester’s cellphone number.
“Our office is dedicated to following the law and accepts the ruling of the court. We can assure the public that our office will continue to be as transparent as legally permitted throughout this process. Our focus remains squarely on achieving justice in this case,” Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Office’s Public Information Officer Alexander K. Higginbotham told the Courier-Tribune after the judge’s ruling.
