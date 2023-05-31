CLAY COUNTY — Judge Louis Angles granted a motion for a protective order for Andrew Lester, the 85-year-old man charged in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, 16.

Because of the judge’s granting the motion Tuesday, May 30, discovery of evidence in the case will be sealed and not accessible to the public.

Steve Salmon

Lester’s lawyer, Steven Salmon, argued evidence needs to be sealed because release would be prejudicial to his client, saying Lester’s been threatened, has been relocated three times and lost 40 pounds since undergoing heart surgery after the shooting and that his client’s house has been defaced.
Zach Thompson argues for keeping case open in Lester case

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson previously argued the case should kept open and asked the judge to provide reasons as to why it was closed, if the case was sealed.

