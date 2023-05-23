CLAY COUNTY — The attorney representing Andrew Lester, the elderly man charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of local teen Ralph Yarl, is arguing to seal the case.

The attorney appeared in Clay County Circuit Court Monday, May 22, on behalf of Lester, who did not appear in person “due to age-related health issues and safety issues,” according to court documents.

Judge weighing decision to seal case against Andrew Lester

Andrew Lester's house is seen here with graffiti on the side of it and what looks to be eggs thrown at the door and windows. The house was defaced earlier this spring after the shooting of Ralph Yarl.
Andrew Lester

Andrew Lester is seen here in his jail booking photo after surrendering Tuesday, April 18, to Clay County Detention Center in Liberty. He is charged with armed criminal action and felony assault in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl

The shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in a Kansas City North neighborhood has sparked national outrage.

