Each year, an estimated 5 million older adults are abused, neglected, bullied or exploited. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was launched in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations to unite communities around the world to raise awareness about elder abuse, according to a press release.

Each June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day serves as a call to action for individuals, organizations and communities to raise awareness about abuse, neglect and exploitation of elders.

“Elder abuse affects older people across all socioeconomic groups, cultures and races, and can occur anywhere when they are disconnected from social supports: in a person’s home, in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other institutional settings or in hospitals,” said Melanie Highland, director of the Division of Senior and Disability Services for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

In Missouri, DHSS receives and investigates reports of abuse, neglect, bullying and exploitation of the elderly and disabled. Last year, DHSS received and investigated 40,714 reports, an average of about 111 each day. That number is on the rise, though many of these types of crimes remain underreported, states a release.

“The victim is often in a situation of dependency and relies on the perpetrator for care or transportation and feels too fearful or embarrassed to report the abuse. They may be in denial that the abuse is occurring or unaware that what they are experiencing is abuse or neglect,” said Highland.

Anyone who suspects that a senior or disabled Missourian is being abused, neglected, bullied or exploited can call the toll-free Missouri Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline at (800) 392-0210 or report online at health.mo.gov/abuse. The hotline is operational from 7 a.m. through midnight, 365 days a year. Online reporting is available 24/7.