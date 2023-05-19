Jury convicts Kearney mother in 2 daughters’ deaths

A Clay County jury found Jenna M. Boedecker of rural Kearney guilty Friday, May 19, of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of child endangerment, one count of fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of first-degree property damage after a weeklong trial.

Boedecker, 35, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 after her infant and toddler daughters were found dead outside their rural Kearney residence on the Fourth of July in 2018.

