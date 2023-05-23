Goodknight Beretta J. Ribando, 7 weeks, and Ireland Autumn J. Ribando, 2, were located unresponsive outside the family’s home in the 15600 block of Cameron Road near the intersection of Missouri Highway 92 and Cameron Road just after noon July 4, 2018.
CLAY COUNTY — After finding her guilty of second-degree murder and a list of other felonies last week related to the deaths of her two young daughters, a Clay County jury recommended Monday, May 22, Jenna M. Boedecker serve decades in prison for the crimes.
The jury found Jenna M. Boedecker of rural Kearney guilty Friday, May 19, of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of child endangerment, one count of fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of first-degree property damage after a weeklong trial. The jury recommended Boedecker serve 22 years for each of the murder convictions, 17 years for four counts of child endangerment, six months for domestic assault and three months for property damage.
Boedecker, 35, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 after her infant and toddler daughters were found dead outside their rural Kearney residence on the Fourth of July in 2018.
Goodknight Beretta J. Ribando, 7 weeks, and Ireland Autumn J. Ribando, 2, were located unresponsive outside the family’s home in the 15600 block of Cameron Road on July 4, 2018.
Court documents state the children were “killed by hyperthermia after being left in a hot automobile with inadequate care.”
Court documents state Boedecker told Clay County deputies she had the children in her Jeep the night of July 3 because she didn’t want them to hear her argue with her husband. Court documents also state Boedecker told authorities she did not have her house key and was locked out of her home so she took her children to sleep in the Jeep.
When Boedecker woke up, she found her two girls unresponsive.
While the jury can recommend sentence lengths, it’s up to a judge to sentence Boedecker. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3. According to online records, Boedecker remains in Clay County Detention Center in lieu of $5 million bond. Her bond was increased during Monday’s court date from $1 million, which was set last week after her convictions.
After court Monday, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson told reporters “there are no winners in this story.”
"We are just happy a Clay County jury got to decide a just result,” he said.
