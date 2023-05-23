boedecker kids.jpg

Goodknight Beretta J. Ribando, 7 weeks, and Ireland Autumn J. Ribando, 2, were located unresponsive outside the family’s home in the 15600 block of Cameron Road near the intersection of Missouri Highway 92 and Cameron Road just after noon July 4, 2018.

CLAY COUNTY — After finding her guilty of second-degree murder and a list of other felonies last week related to the deaths of her two young daughters, a Clay County jury recommended Monday, May 22, Jenna M. Boedecker serve decades in prison for the crimes.

The jury found Jenna M. Boedecker of rural Kearney guilty Friday, May 19, of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of child endangerment, one count of fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of first-degree property damage after a weeklong trial. The jury recommended Boedecker serve 22 years for each of the murder convictions, 17 years for four counts of child endangerment, six months for domestic assault and three months for property damage.

