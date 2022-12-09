featured top story Juvenile runs away from Liberty Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted illustration Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — A second teen in less than two weeks has runaway in Liberty.Vince Craig, 15, was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, black and white checkered pants and white Crocs, according to a Liberty Police social media post Friday, Dec. 9."If you know where Vince is, please call us at (816) 439-4701," states the police post. More details on this developing story will be posted as they become available. More from this section Better Imaging Allows More Women to Opt for Breast-Conserving Surgery +5 Data shows these countries increased their solar capacity the most in 15 years Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Juvenile runs away from Liberty Mental health therapist offers tips to combat winter blues Consumers can help small businesses Value found in activity-driven fundraisers Learn simple ways to lessen financial load after 50 Build budget that works for you Prepare for post-retirement medical expenses ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin dead aged 70 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesExcelsior Springs man gets 40 years in prison for rape, sodomyWoman carjacked at gunpoint in LibertySix teens injured in single-vehicle accidentKC man accused of killing, dismembering man found not guilty of murder, armed criminal actionCounty residents get payment extension for 2022 property tax billsLiberty's Wendy's now openSmithville board selects new superintendentLois J. SantoroUPDATE: 16-year-old runaway located safeSearch for missing man continues 9 months after disappearance Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
