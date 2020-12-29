LIBERTY — Police in Liberty recovered a stolen gun and car after a short pursuit involving four juveniles Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The incident began around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday after an alert homeowner in the White Tail Pond neighborhood called Liberty police about a suspicious vehicle and four people seen pulling on car door handles in the neighborhood, states a police release.

Liberty PD’s Lt. Nathan Mulch told the Courier-Tribune officers quickly responded and located the suspect vehicle. According to police, the juvenile driver attempted to flee in the car, a Blue Mercedes reported stolen out of Overland Park, Kansas. Officers successfully deployed stop sticks to end the chase.

"They clearly didn't know the neighborhood as the street loops around and the officers put stop sticks at both locations and ended up getting the passenger tires. It was a very short chase,” said Mulch, adding there were no injuries or property damage other than to the Mercedes as a result of the pursuit.

Mulch alleged the minors were pulling on car door handles as a means to easy access items left in vehicles.

"We did recover a handgun inside the vehicle," he said. It is unclear if the gun belongs to the same owner as the stolen vehicle. "Unfortunately, it's not uncommon these days to see car thefts or thefts from cars. We have had a couple cars stolen in the past couple weeks as people have left the keys in their cars and the doors unlocked."

Mulch said the investigation is ongoing and could not disclose other details about the suspects as they are juveniles. Liberty police encourages property owners to keep property secure and locked to help prevent thefts.