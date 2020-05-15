Kalani Foundation offers $1000 grant in honor of Col. Kindred

Philanthropy comes in all different forms, shapes and sizes and sometimes it just starts with "Bacon and Eggs."

"In 2014, I had the privilege of getting to cook breakfast for Col. Kindred and the conversations that took place during those times changed my life's direction," founder of Smithville's Kalani Foundation Kristine Bunch said in a press release. "As a survivor of domestic violence, often times people shy away from being around survivors or even caring enough to listen by taking the time to be a friend in some of the loneliest of times."

The press release states Kindred and his wife, Lou Kindred, became Bunch's friends and that she feels forever grateful for their friendship, heartfelt conversations and the chance to cook them "Bacon and Eggs."

"Funny story leading up to breakfast is when I brought over my own cooking pan and cooking utensils to cook breakfast for them,' Bunch added. "I will never forget the laughter that broke out when Colonel said to me, 'You know we have pans here to cook that in.' Immediately, I started laughing because as all good cooks know, we prefer to cook meals with our own pots and pans and I brought mine over to his house so I could rest assure the breakfast would turn out great by cooking in my own pan!"

In his honor, The Kalani Foundation will give a $1,000 grant to the individual with their own "Bacon and Eggs" story. All participants will write an essay to Kalani Foundation, 206 Richardson Street #749, Smithville, Missouri 64089.

Entries will be accepted until Sept. 15, and a winner will be announced Oct. 1, during Smithville's Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Kalani Foundation helps women, kids and their pets who are fleeing domestic violence situations with immediate resources like food, clothing, rides to school, counseling and housing. For more information, visit www.kalanifoundation.com.