Kalani Foundation seeks board members

SMITHVILLE — Dedicated to the mission of inspiring a healthier community by providing immediate resources of shelter, food, clothing and transportation for women, children and pets fleeing domestic violence, the Kalani Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit, is seeking board members.

"We are seeking qualified members with previous board of directors experience or someone within the community with significant influence to Smithville," founder Kristine Bunch said.

Interested parties can contact the Smithville based foundation by calling 832-4016 or emailing info@kalanifoundation.com

"We believe that by providing positive resources and education to women and kids fleeing domestic violence," the foundation vision statement reads, "that they will understand they are not alone and the road to recovery can be achieved."