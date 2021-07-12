SMITHVILLE — A Kansas City, Mo., man drowned in Smithville Lake on Friday afternoon after he jumped into the lake to retrieve a boat near one of the lake's boat ramps.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Timothy J. Margrave, 72, apparently jumped in the water at the Paradise Point boat ramp at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 9.
After jumping in to retrieve the boat, Margrave never resurfaced. According to the patrol report, he was not wearing a safety device. Assistance was also provided by the Smithville Police Department and the Smithville Fire Protection District.
It's the second drowning at the lake in about three weeks as Nicole M. Self, Pleasant Valley, drowned June 20.
