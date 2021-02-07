KANSAS CITY — A Kansas City woman was charged in federal court Friday, Feb. 5, with armed robbery in connection with the Capitol Federal Savings Bank robbery in Liberty.

Sarah Theresa Watkins, 41, was charged with one count of of the felony in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City.

The complaint alleges Watkins stole approximately $971 from the bank located at 1911 Star Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Watkins allegedly approached a teller about 3:20 p.m. and handed her a demand note. The note read, “HAND ME ALL THE MONEY OR I WILL SHOOT.”

The teller reported to investigators that while she was opening the cash drawer, she heard the noise of a heavy object hitting the top of the counter. When the teller looked up, she saw the bank robber with what appeared to be a black, semi-automatic handgun resting on the counter. The teller took the money from the cash drawer and placed it on the counter. Watkins then allegedly took the money and left the bank.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, the FBI Violent Crime Task Force located a Hyundai four-door sedan that had been linked to the robbery. The vehicle was located on Benton Boulevard in Kansas City. While observing the vehicle, law enforcement officials observed Watkins enter the vehicle. Law enforcement officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Watkins allegedly fled from at a high rate of speed.

According to the affidavit, the pursuit ended when Watkins lost control of the vehicle near East 21st Street and Walnut Street. After that, she was taken into custody without reported injury.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford. It was investigated by the FBI and Kansas City Police Department.