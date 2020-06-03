Lawyer volunteers from the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association will offer free power of attorney planning services for healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new initiative, Power Up: Free Power of Attorney Services for Healthcare Heroes, aims to give peace of mind to medical workers by helping them prepare those documents at no charge, according to a press release.

Members of KCMBA’s probate and estate planning committee recognized this need and their ability to help frontline workers with this planning.

KCMBA President Athena Dickson described the impetus for the initiative, saying, “At this uncertain time, thousands of healthcare workers in the Kansas City area are putting their lives on the line every day to keep the rest of us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We felt that we wanted to show our support in a way that only lawyers can do by offering to help during this time.”

To volunteer, email committee@kcmba.org. For other questions, call 474-4322.