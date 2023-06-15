KC firefighters battling 5-alarm warehouse fire

 Ethan Kelly/Courier-Tribune

KANSAS CITY — Fire crews from Kansas City are fighting a five-alarm blaze south of the Missouri River in the city's Northeast Industrial District at Pioneer Pallet Brokerage Company, 3526 Nicholson Ave.

Drivers from as far as away as Liberty in the Northland and those near the stadiums off Interstate 70 in Jackson County as well as those in the area of the fire have been reporting heavy visible smoke since around noon. No details have been released on what could have caused the massive fire.

