KC firefighters battling 5-alarm warehouse fire

KANSAS CITY — Fire crews from Kansas City are fighting a five-alarm blaze south of the Missouri River in the city's Northeast Industrial District at Pioneer Pallet Brokerage Company, 3526 Nicholson Ave.
Drivers from as far as away as Liberty in the Northland and those near the stadiums off Interstate 70 in Jackson County as well as those in the area of the fire have been reporting heavy visible smoke since around noon. No details have been released on what could have caused the massive fire.
Nearly 50 fire units and over 160 crew members have been called to the scene, according to KMBC. Buildings in the area have been evacuated. No area employees or civilians have been reported injured at this time.
The fire is so hot however, that firefighters are being rotated in intervals to avoid becoming overheated. At least one firefighter has been sent to the hospital as a result of heat exhaustion.
According to reporters at the scene, there is a large propane tank on site that firefighters are aware of and said had been shut off. According to KMBC, the 2,500 square-yard pallet yard is completely ablaze as is the building of the company.
Firefighters initially tried to extinguish the fire from the inside, but were ordered to evacuate the building and fight it defensively from the outside.
Traffic is being diverted from the area as firefighters say it will take hours to get the blaze under control. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan an alternate route of travel.
