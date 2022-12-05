CLAY COUNTY — Colton Stock, a Kansas City man accused of killing and dismembering another man then setting him on fire was found not guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in his jury trial. The jury did find Stock guilty of abandoning a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Charging documents report police were called to a residence on Northeast Poe Street, east of Interstate 35 and southeast Vivion Road, for a report of shots fired in May of 2019. When officers arrived, they could see smoke showing from the residence and called fire crews, states the documents.

