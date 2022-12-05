CLAY COUNTY — Colton Stock, a Kansas City man accused of killing and dismembering another man then setting him on fire was found not guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in his jury trial. The jury did find Stock guilty of abandoning a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Charging documents report police were called to a residence on Northeast Poe Street, east of Interstate 35 and southeast Vivion Road, for a report of shots fired in May of 2019. When officers arrived, they could see smoke showing from the residence and called fire crews, states the documents.
Firefighters located the body of Matthew Calkins, 35, of Gardner, Kansas inside the residence. An autopsy determined Calkins was shot twice before his body was dismembered and burned.
A witness told police Stock was looking for Calkins at the time of the killing and allegedly wanted to scare him, according to charging documents. Investigators previously said Stock told them Calkins stole from him.
Police found a gun that matched the bullets used to allegedly kill Calkins, lighter fluid and a gun in the residence, court records said.
Jurors recommended the maximum sentence of four years for each of the guilty counts. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
At a news conference after the killing, Kansas City police said the murder was likely drug related.
