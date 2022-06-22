CLAY COUNTY — A Kansas City area man faces a charge of making a terroristic threat after allegedly threating to blow up Worlds of Fun.

According to law enforcement in Clay County, Jonathan G. Smith, 59, allegedly made multiple calls June 12 to threaten staff at Hometown Studios Hotel on North Corrington Avenue near the theme park and said he planned to blow up the park and kill children.

Smith was located by local police at a truck stop on North Ameristar Drive and arrested.

In court documents, law enforcement reported Smith attempted to purchase a firearm from an informant. A probable cause statement reports Smith also allegedly told North Kansas City police he planned to "go out on his own terms and to have a Texas-style shooting."

After being taken into custody, he was transported to an area hospital for a mental evaluation. He currently is being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty. According to jail inmate listings, a court date is set for Tuesday, June 28.