CLAY COUNTY — A 19-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Shavon Key, 18, that occurred last week at an apartment complex off North Denver Avenue, south of Missouri Highway 152.
Clay County prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ibrahim N. Abdi with one count of felony first-degree involuntary manslaughter and one count of felony armed criminal action in the case.
Kansas City police responded to the shooting after 3 p.m. Dec. 21. According to court documents, when officers arrived they located Key suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. She was transported to Liberty Hospital for treatment, but died from her injuries.
According to the court documents, Abdi was first interviewed by law enforcement as a witness and told investigators he was in a friend’s apartment with Key and was in a baby’s bedroom inside the apartment. He also allegedly told investigators there was a rifle in the room with them, but that there was no “clip” in it.
According to court documents, Abdi picked up the rifle and racked the charging handle to make sure no round was in the chamber. He told police a bullet must have been stuck inside the gun and wasn’t sure if his thumb or finger touched the trigger, but the firearm discharged with the bullet hitting Key.
"(The victim) was directly in front of him and was shot just above the naval," reads the probable cause statement.
The shooting Abdi told investigators, was an accident.
"He immediately dropped the rifle on the ground and noticed (the victim) had been shot in the stomach," reads the probable cause statement.
Abdi is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10 in Clay County Circuit Court.
