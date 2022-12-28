CLAY COUNTY — A 19-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Shavon Key, 18, that occurred last week at an apartment complex off North Denver Avenue, south of Missouri Highway 152.

Clay County prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ibrahim N. Abdi with one count of felony first-degree involuntary manslaughter and one count of felony armed criminal action in the case.

