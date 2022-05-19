SMITHVILLE — A Kansas City man is dead after a crash involving four vehicles occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, on northbound U.S. Highway 169 north of Missouri Highway DD in Smithville.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop A, the wreck occurred as Samuel M. Reffett, 21, of Kansas City drove a 2013 Honda motorcycle nortbound and struck a 2022 Chevy Cavalier driven northbound by Charlene A. Meade, 75, of Dearborn.

According to the crash report, Reffett was ejected from the motorcycle during the impact and he then he struck a 2016 Ford Explorer being driven by Sonya R. Heits, 34, of Smithville, and a 2007 Toyota Tacoma driven by Brion L. Frakes, 64, from Trimble.

Reffett was transported to North Kansas City Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 6:14 p.m.

According to the highway patrol report, all four drivers had some sort of safety device on. The car, truck and SUV had minor to moderate damage, but were driven from the crash site.

Smithville Police Department assisted in the investigation.