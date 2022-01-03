LIBERTY — The Clay County African American Legacy and the Liberty Martin Luther King, Jr. Program Committee invite the community to attend the 38th annual Northland Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17, in John Gano Memorial Chapel on the campus of William Jewell College, 500 W. College St. This year's theme is "It Starts With Me: Being The Change I Want To See In Society."

The Honorable Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, will be the keynote speaker. In addition to special music and tributes, community members and organizations will be honored at the event. The Invictus Award for Social Justice will be given to Dr. Gwendolyn Grant, president of Kansas City Urban League.

The community service awards will be presented to: Lucille Douglass, Parkville community worker and Banneker School Restoration Project volunteer; Dr. Andrea Dixon-Seahorn, chief equity officer, Liberty Public School District; Erin Martin, lead researcher and genealogist for Liberty African American Legacy Memorial; and Marcus Jones and Tavarus Pennington, Jewell students.

A freewill offering will support student scholarships and King program costs.