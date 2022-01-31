The Kansas City Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult.

Judith E. Clouse, a 75-year-old white female, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Bank Midwest on Barry Road in Kansas City.

According to police, Clouse is 5-foot-4, has white hair and blue eyes. She has been diagnosed with dementia and has a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

"Subject is without necessary medication and was last seen withdrawing funds from her bank accompanied by an unknown white female and has not been heard from since," states a release.

Anyone who has seen her, her associate or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person is asked to call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call Kansas City Police Department at 234-5136.