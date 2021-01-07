KANSAS CITY — A known felon with an outstanding parole violation warrant was charged with multiple felonies in Clay County Tuesday, Jan. 5, after a standoff with police Monday, Jan. 4, in Grandview. The standoff resulted after the alleged sexual assault of one woman and the shooting of another who was left to die in a Clay County roadway.

According to court documents, police responded to the 13600 block of Cypress Avenue in Grandview Monday after a report of a woman being held there against her will. Tactical teams entered the residence in search of a male suspect who they believe kidnapped the woman. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The suspect, Clinton Everhart, 46, of Grandview is charged with felony assault and kidnaping as well as two counts of armed criminal action in Clay County in connection with the case.

The multiple-city, crime-riddled incident began around 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, when Kansas City police responded to the intersection of Northeast Cookingham Drive and North Agnes Avenue in Kansas City. According to a probable cause statement obtained from Clay County Circuit Court, upon arrival, police located emergency personnel transporting a white female to Liberty Hospital with life-threatening injuries. At the hospital, it was learned she had been shot in the head.

Detectives later learned another woman, who had been with the shooting victim at the time of shooting, had allegedly been kidnapped and was allegedly being held in the suspect’s Grandview residence. After responding to the residence, according to court documents, officers observed a woman run from the home with a firearm. She was taken into protective custody and interviewed by investigators.

According to the probable cause statement, the woman told officers she witnessed Everhart shoot the other woman while they were all in a vehicle together in Kansas City and then “pushed her out of the vehicle like a piece of garbage.”

The woman also told investigators after the shooting, she was transported to a residence in Independence where she was bound with tape and zip-ties before being transported to the Grandview residence.

The woman alleged while being held at his Grandview home, Everhart injected her with drugs and sexually assaulted her.

After his arrest, investigators executed search warrants of his residence and vehicle and located electrical tape, zip-ties, a .22-caliber round and blood on the rear passenger floorboard of his vehicle, where the shooting victim was allegedly sitting at the time of the shooting.

At the time of his arrest, Everhart had a parole violation warrant stemming from multiple previous felonies. Bond on the Clay County charges was set at $250,000. He is currently being held in Jackson County and may face other charges from other law enforcement jurisdictions.

As of Tuesday, the shooting victim remained in critical condition.