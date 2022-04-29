A Kansas City woman who robbed multiple Northland banks and led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced in federal court Thursday, April 28.

Sarah T. Watkins, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to seven years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Watkins to pay restitution in the amount of $1,819 to the Central Bank in Claycomo and $917 to the Capitol Federal Savings Bank in Liberty.

According to court documents, on Nov. 16, 2021, Watkins pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and, pursuant to a plea agreement, admitted to committing both armed bank robberies charged in the indictment, according to a release from the office of United States Attorney Teresa A. Moore from the Western District of Missouri.

According to court records, Watkins admitted that she entered Central Bank at 11:24 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2021, and approached a teller window.

"Watkins handed the teller a note that stated, 'HAND OVER ALL THE MONEY AND I WON'T SHOOT," states a release from Moore's office. "Watkins pulled a gun out of her purse and pointed it at the teller and stated, 'Do it now!' When the teller pulled the money out of the drawers and placed it on the counter, Watkins took the money and ran out of the bank. The bank reported a loss of $1,819.

Surveillance video footage from an exterior ATM of the bank captured video footage of a white Hyundai, four-door sedan. This vehicle appeared to be the same vehicle that was involved in a bank robbery that occurred the next day, on Feb. 2, 2021.

According to information form Moore's office, Watkins also admitted that she entered Capitol Federal Savings in Liberty at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021.

"Watkins took a note out of her bag and placed it on the counter. The note stated, 'HAND ME ALL THE MONEY OR I WILL SHOOT.' While the teller was reading the note, Watkins stated, 'All of it, hurry up, all of it!' The teller began opening her cash drawer when she heard the noise of a heavy object hitting the counter. The teller saw that Watkins had a black semi-automatic handgun in her hand, resting on the counter and pointed at the teller," the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states. "When the teller took money out of the drawer and placed it on the counter, Watkins took the money, put it in her bag, and left through the main door of the lobby."

The Liberty bank reported a loss of $971.

In that a case and similarly to the Claycomo bank robbery, surveillance video captured footage of the white Hyundai four-door sedan and license plate number. According to court documents, the vehicle was driven by Watkins when she arrived at the bank and when she left.

Law enforcement officers located the vehicle on Feb. 4, 2021. Kansas City police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

"Watkins, however, drove around the officers in an attempt to flee. A vehicle pursuit ensued, during which officers attempted to immobilize Watkins’ vehicle on three occasions, but she continued to drive around the officers," states the attorney's office release.

The pursuit ended after Watkins lost control of the vehicle near East 21st Street and Walnut Street in Kansas City.

Watkins allegedly attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by police.

"As she exited the vehicle, Watkins reached into her waistband then pointed at officers with her index finger extended forward and her thumb extended upward, apparently attempting to imitate a handgun," states the attorney's office.

