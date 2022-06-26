The Kansas City, Mo., Aviation Department reports that 886,938 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in May, a 30.7% from May 2021. Passenger boardings were up 30.8%, with a total of 450,901 boarded. Year-to-date passenger boardings are 1,813,228, up 59.3%. For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 3,622,019, up 59.6%, according to a city press release.

Air cargo tonnages, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, for all carriers at Kansas City International were up 17.6% in May with a total of 20.6 million pounds handled.

Year to date, 105.3 million pounds have been handled, up 26.0%. Air freight handled at Kansas City International during May amounted to 20.4 million pounds, up 17.2 percent year-over-year. Year to date, air freight is up 25.3% with a total of 103.9 million pounds handled. Air mail for May was up 74.4% from May 2021 with 219,530 pounds handled. Air mail year to date for 2022 is up 98.0% from 2021 with 1,1414,577 pounds handled.

The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for May 2022 was 130. Service was offered to 44 nonstop markets. There was an average of 33,602 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported 7 daily departures for May.