The Kansas City, Mo., Aviation Department reports that 114,541 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in May, a 89.3% decrease from May 2019.

Passenger boardings were down 89.3%, with a total of 58,337 boarded. For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 2,253,655, down 51.4%. Year-to-date passenger boardings are 1,117,333, down 52.2%, according to a press release.

“We are seeing passenger numbers begin to rebound as the stay-at-home orders are lifted,” said Pat Klein, director of aviation. “The Kansas City International Airport team remains focused on providing a clean and safe facility for both passengers and employees.”

Air cargo tonnages for all carriers, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, were down 19.3% in May with a total of 15.4 million pounds handled. Year to date, 79.9 million pounds have been handled, down 8.7%.

Air freight handled at KCI during May amounted to 15.3 million pounds, down 17.9% year-over-year. Year to date, air freight is down 7.8% with a total of 78.3 million pounds handled. Air mail for May was down 76.6% from May 2019 with 105,378 pounds handled. Air mail year to date for 2020 is down 38.9% from 2019 with 1.7 million pounds handled.

The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for May 2020 was 78. Service was offered to 43 nonstop markets. There was an average of 11,236 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported 5 daily departures for May.